Azerbaijani musicians captivate Estonian audience [PHOTOS]

Konserdi Zaal Estonia in Tallinn has hosted a spectacular concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The concert "Eternity" was organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Estonia and the House of Azerbaijan in Tallinn with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, Azernews reports.

Many state and public figures, art and culture representatives, as well as Azerbaijani diaspora attended the event.

The Estonian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anar Maharramov stressed that the main goal of the concert is to widely promote Azerbaijani music and culture in Estonia, which is a member of the European Union.

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov spoke about the outstanding merits of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in strengthening and developing an independent state.

The chairman of the committee noted that the event also contributed to the further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture.

Chairman of Estonia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Riina Solman called the holding of this event in Tallinn an important event in the history of the two countries. It was noted that a wonderful musical evening serves to further develop cultural ties between the two countries and thoroughly familiarize the Estonian audience with Azerbaijani national music.

The concert program featured works by Azerbaijani and world classics. During the concert, People's Artist Nazakat Teymurova, Honored Artist Aliagha Sadiyev, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Fatima Jafarzade were accompanied by Narva Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov. The Azerbaijani musicians totally captivated the Estonian audience.

After the concert, the Chairman of the State Committee presented the former Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kristiina Ojuland with the medal of Azerbaijan "For Merits in Diaspora Activities", which she was awarded for her contribution to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Estonian friendly relations.

Kristiina Ojuland expressed confidence that the current event would give impetus to the further development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

On behalf of the State Committee, the artistic director of the Narva Symphony Orchestra Anatoly Shchura and the Estonian politician of Azerbaijani origin Zuleykha Ismayilova were presented with memorable gifts.

As part of the visit of the State Committee staff to Estonia, concert programs were also organized in the city of Narva.

Fascinating concerts were greeted with interest by the audience. The chairman of the State Committee also visited the gallery of the Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Nur, who lives in Estonia. He viewed the exhibits with great interest.

