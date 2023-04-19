Leyla Aliyeva's poetry book published in Chinese [PHOTOS]

19 April 2023 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

A Chinese version of the poetry book "You only live once" by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has been presented in Beijing, China.

The book presentation was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Chinese Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Vice Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese Foreign Languages Publishing Administration Chen Shi described the book as an excellent example of cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the cultural and humanitarian areas.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli said that cultural and humanitarian projects bring the two nations closer to each other and further strengthen ties between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the publication will allow readers to learn more about Azerbaijani culture, paving the way for the implementation of new projects in this direction.

President of China Poetry Association, an eminent Chinese poet Jidi Majia noted that Leyla Aliyeva's poetry is lyrical and, at the same time, has a deep philosophical meaning.

The first symbolic book copy was presented to the Deputy Culture Minister of Azerbaijan Murad Huseynova.

Next, the students majoring in Azerbaijani language at Beijing Foreign Studies University recited Leyla Aliyeva's poems in Chinese.

It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation translated the books of Azerbaijani poets and writers into Chinese for the first time.

On the sidelines of the event, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov has met with Vice Editor-in-chief Chen Shi to discuss issues regarding the translation of the works of other Azerbaijani poets and writers into Chinese in the future.

