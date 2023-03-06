With its awe-inspiring natural wonders, Lankaran gets ready to welcome book lovers on March 10-12.

The book fair is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Lankaran Executive Power and the Association of Publishing Houses at Heydar Aliyev Center in Lankaran, Azernews reports.

Here book enthusiasts have a chance to enjoy book presentations, autograph sessions, concerts, poetry evenings, Fairy Tale Hour and master classes. Various books will be available for purchase at the exhibition, many of which are discounted.

Moreover, book lovers will meet with famous writers Elxan Elatly, Rovshan Abdullaoglu, narrator Xazar Suleymanli, photographer Vagif Jabbarov, philosopher Mayil Yagub and other cultural figures. Noting that, entrance to the book fair will be free.

Lankaran city is known as one of the country's main cultural spots.

Over the past years, the city has hosted countless events and festivals, aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture.

Among them are the Theater Festival, Tea, Brown rice and Citrus Fruits Festival, From Regions to regions Art Festival, etc.

