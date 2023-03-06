Niyazi Badalov's films in spotlight of cinema lovers [PHOTO]

6 March 2023 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Film Fund has started screening of Niyazi Badalov's films.

The film screenings were organized within a cycle of retrospective of Azerbaijani films themed Chronicle of Azerbaijani Documentary Cinema, Azernews reports.

The project is timed to the 125th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema and centenary of AzerbaijanFilm Studio.

The State Film Fund director, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev welcomed the guests of the event.

In his speech, Jamil Guliyev stressed Niyazi Badalov's invaluable role in the history of national cinema.

Niyazi Badalov is considered one of the founders of Azerbaijani documentary cinema.

The film director short dozens of documentaries and newsreels for magazines like Soviet Azerbaijan, Young Generation, News of the Day, Across the Country of Soviets, etc.

Badalov also took part in dubbing Soviet films. He taught film technology at the acting department of the Azerbaijan State Theater College.

Over his life, Niyazi Badalov produced dozens of films, including General Hazi Aslanov (1945), Muhammad Fuzuli (1958), M.F. Akhundov (1962), People's Poet Samad Vurgun (1965), Island in the Mountains (1971), Bridge Over the Caspian Sea (1988) and others.

N.Badalov was also a member of the Union of Cinematographers of the Azerbaijan SSR.

Honored Art Worker Aydin Kazimzade stressed that the outstanding filmmaker contributed to the formation and development of Azerbaijani documentary cinema.

Next, the audience enjoyed Niyazi Badalov's films-150 years. Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Island in the Mountains and Relay Race.

---

