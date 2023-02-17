Opera and Ballet Theater to recall Nasimi's legacy

17 February 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Imadeddin Nasimi is truly considered one of the greatest Azerbaijani poets, whose legacy still continues to inspire people.

Founder of a school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language wrote around 300 poems, including ghazals, qasidas and rubais in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic.

Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater is intended to recall the work of the outstanding poet.

The opera house will present a ballet "Nasimi" on February 22, Azernews reports.

The new ballet performance is not the first attempt to show the fate of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker. It is based on Fikrat Amirov's ballet in one act "A Tale of Nasimi", composed in 1973 to mark the 600th anniversary of the poet.

Initially, the choreographic poem was written for a symphony orchestra, women's choir, tenor, reciters and ballet troupe. Amirov later made an orchestral version of this ballet.

A Tale of Nasimi is choreographed by People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova, author of the libretto is Ajdar Ulduz, music director and conductor is the People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, stage designer- Honored Artist Nusrat Hajiyev, costume designer-People's Artist Rafiz Ismayilov.

Honored Artists Anar Mikailov and Nigar Ibrahimova, the leading theater soloists Islam Mammadov, Dinara Shirinova and Edward Arazov will perform in the one-act ballet.

To note, the year 2019 was declared in Azerbaijan as the Year of Nasimi taking into account the poet's 650th anniversary.

Many cultural events, including Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality were held in the country as part of the celebration.

The festival was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Culture Ministry.

