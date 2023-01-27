Philharmonic Hall to hold concert within Voice of Youth Festival [PHOTO]

27 January 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will hold a concert on February 3 as part of the Voice of Youth Festival, Azernews reports.

Every year, the festival brings together young people from all over the country.

The concert program will feature music pieces by young composers, which are their diploma papers.

The State Symphony Orchestra will perform young composers' compositions under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The Voice of Youth Festival is timed to National Youth Day, celebrated annually on February 2.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum held first in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

A series of events are being held across the country as part of the celebration.

