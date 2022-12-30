Fikrat Amirov's centenary celebrated at Chamber & Organ Music Hall [PHOTO]

30 December 2022 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's centenary has been celebrated at Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

Presidential Scholarship Holder Vurgun Vakilov (piano), laureates of republican and international competitions Umida Abbasova (violin), Islama Abdullayeva (soprano), Rauf Abiyev (violin), Humay Hajizade (viola), Elgun Babayev (double bass) and Vagif Gurbanov (cello) performed at the concert.

The program included works by Fikrat Amirov's "Two Impromptu", "Nocturne" from the album "12 Miniatures", "Waltz" and "Elegy" from the "Children's Album", "Gülərəm gülsən", "Mən səni araram", "Mugham - a poem ", "Ballad", "Dance of Love", "Nizami" symphony and others.

The concert program was greeted with interest by the audience.

Fikrat Amirov, the founder of the symphonic mugham genre, brilliantly synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera Sevil, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams Shur and Kurd Ovshari are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

