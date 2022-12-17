Azerbaijani delegates attending UNESCO session [PHOTO]

17 December 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The 17th meeting of the Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in the event of armed conflict has started at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO and the State Service for the Protection of Cultural Heritage are representing Azerbaijan at the session.

The issue of forming the committee's office was discussed on the opening day of the session. Azerbaijan was elected to the position of a deputy chairman of the committee.

Among the items on the agenda, the committee will examine the following.

A report of the secretariat on its activities; reinforcing synergies between the 1954 Hague Convention and its two Protocols and the other UNESCO Cultural Conventions, including the implementation of the thematic program "Heritage for Peace"; amendments to the guidelines for the Implementation of the 1999 Second Protocol; mobilization of resources for the implementation of the 1954 Hague Convention and its two (1954 and 1999) Protocols; report on the implementation of international assistance and monitoring and supervision mechanism for the implementation of the 1999 Second Protocol.

