Archeologists discover remains Shaki khanate ruler [PHOTO]

Archeologists have discovered the remains of an Azerbaijani khanate ruler, Azernews reports.

As a result of scientific research and a series of genetic analyzes carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, it was found out that the remains discovered in Khan's Mosque Complex in Shaki belong to the Khan of the Shaki khanate, Muhammad Hussein Mushtaq.

The basis for this was also the scientific conclusion of the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology. The studies were carried out in Austria, the UK, Estonia, and Turkiye. Muhammad Hussein Mushtag was the third Shaki khan (1759-1780). His rule was significant with his cultural activities as he was interested in the arts. The Palace of Shaki Khans was one of his main ambitious projects alongside Shakikhanov's Palace and the Shaki Khan's Mosque. He also wrote poetry under the pen name Mushtaq.

The khan gathered around him talented poets of that time, such as Shakili Nebi, Shakili Raji, and many others. Since May 2021, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been carrying out restoration work in the Shaki Mosque Complex.

As a result, large slab stones were found under one of the mihrabs ( a niche in the wall of a mosque, which points to Mecca). After that, restoration work on this site was immediately suspended, and archaeologists were involved in the excavation work. A total of 52 beads found in the grave, as well as bronze rosary heads, testified that the buried person was a person of high religious or state status.

Furthermore, scientific research was carried out based on the excavation results as well as notes of the literary critic, and collector of medieval manuscripts Salman Mumtaz about Khan Mushtag's burial under the mihrab of the mosque.

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, samples were taken from fragments of the discovered skeleton and sent for radiocarbon and genetic analysis to the laboratory of Oxford University in the UK.

