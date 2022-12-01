Gobustan Reserve joins European Cultural Route meeting in Spain [PHOTO]

1 December 2022 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Gobustan State Historical Reserve has joined the final meeting of the European Cultural Route in Spain, Azernews reports.

The meeting titled "Prehistoric Rock Art Trails" was attended by 56 representatives from eight countries, including scientific secretary of Gobustan Reserve Sabir Nazirov and leading scientific workers Sevinj Shirinli and Nurana Hasanli.

PRAT-CARP Board President Germinal Peiro opened the meeting with an introductory speech, covering the main issues on the agenda. He listed Gobustan State Historical Reserve among the most successful operating reserves.

During the meeting, Sevinj Shirinli made a presentation on "Post-pandemic activities of the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve". In her report, she highlighted scientific research projects carried out in the reserve, as well as tourism and international cooperation.

The catalog "Gobustan - Jingirdag-Yazilitepe and Sona rock petroglyphs corpus", as well as the magazine "World of Gobustan" were presented as part of the event.

Gobustan State Historical Reserve, which dates back to the 8th millennium BC, never ceases to amaze everyone with 600,000 petroglyphs.

Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at Jingirdag mountain and Yazili Tepe.

The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, and pictures of the sun and stars.

These unique petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.

