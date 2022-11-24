Culture minister addresses UNAOC Global Forum [PHOTO]

24 November 2022 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov attended the IX United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum in Morocco, Azernews reports.

The forum brought together official delegations representing the UNAOC Group of Friends, political leaders, representatives of international and regional organizations, representatives of the private sector, civil society, academia, arts, sports, and media as well as many others to engage in a robust exchange of innovative ideas on a wide range of global issues that the world is facing today.

The forum was held under the theme "Towards an Alliance of Peace: Living Together as One Humanity".

Anar Karimov addressed the panel on "Museums as a place of wonder, discovery, open-mindedness and intercultural dialogue" held within the forum.

The minister spoke about the role played by culture in establishing peace in the world. He said that museums and monuments are the main indicators of the cultural identity of nations.

Regrettably, museums are targeted in some cases during crises and wars, Anar Karimov said, adding that Azerbaijan is one of the most affected countries to this effect. He pointed out that unprecedented vandalism was carried out against the historical and cultural heritage in the territories of Azerbaijan, which were under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

The minister informed about the Baku Process initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2008 to establish a dialogue between cultures and emphasized the importance of this global challenge.

He recalled that World Intercultural Dialogue Forums were held in Azerbaijan with the partnership of a number of leading organizations, including the UN, within the Baku Process.

In his speech, Anar Karimov also informed about the Peace4Culture global campaign, launched by Azerbaijan in 2021, to ensure lasting peace for the preservation, revival, and restoration of culture in the post-conflict period.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz