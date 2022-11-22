Baku Jazz Festival leaves jazz enthusiasts in awe [PHOTO/VIDEO]

22 November 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The 17th Baku International Jazz Festival has given jazz enthusiasts and festival participants lots of unexpected discoveries and experiences, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event turned out to be an unforgettable music feast for world-class musicians from Switzerland, Brazil, the Netherlands, Israel, Turkiye, and Italy.

The festival fans enjoyed a wide-ranging program that included concerts, art exhibitions, and jazz-themed cinema days.

Israeli musician Yogef Shetrit and his music band mesmerized the Baku audience.

Speaking at the event, Yogef Shetrit touched upon the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, which will further strengthen the ties between the countries.

During the concert, the Israeli musician thrilled listeners with his songs and a music piece by world-famous Azerbaijani jazz pianist Aziza Mustafazada.

The Baku Jazz Festival pays great attention to talented and promising musicians.

Every year, the festival holds the I am Jazzman International Contest of Young Performers.

Around 63 musicians applied for participation in the music contest, which became a record since the founding of the competition.

The award ceremony and the final concert, titled Ekalogic took place at the International Mugham Center.

After the stunning concert, the international jury announced the contest winners: Alade Wilson (vocals)- 1st place (Nigeria), Ali Rustamzade (piano)-2nd place (Azerbaijan), and Aslan Islamov (tuba)- 3rd place (Azerbaijan).

Next, jazz fans had great pleasure from watching Michael Schiefel's performance (Germany). His unique musical improvisations did not leave spectators indifferent.

The 17th Baku International Jazz Festival was closed by the Italian duet of guitarist Federico Casagrande and trumpeter Fulvio Sigurta, who performed at Madrid Restobar.

The concert was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere that will remain in the memory of jazz lovers for a long time.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz