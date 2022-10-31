Mugham Center arranges concert in Morocco [PHOTO/VIDEO]

31 October 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has represented Azerbaijan at the 15th Fes Festival of Sufi Culture, Azernews reports via Mugham Center.

In Morocco, Mugham center soloists Miralam Miralamov and Kamila Nabiyeva, accompanied by Honored Artist Kamran Karimov (naghara), Zaki Valiyev (tar) and Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha) performed a colorful hour-long concert.

The festival guests were impressed by Azerbaijani folk songs and mugham compositions.

A "Song of the Blind Arab" written by the Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov for Huseyn Javid's "Sheikh Sanan" play and Gonchalab's song from Mammad Said Ordubadi's play "Foggy Tabriz" became a highlight of the concert.

Every year, the Fes Festival of Sufi Culture brings together musicians and artists from all over the world. It is one of the most interesting and original cultural events in Morocco.

The festival program includes round-tables, concerts, art exhibitions, and master classes. International Mugham Center was among the official partners of the festival.

The full concert is available here.

Photo Credits: Zoubir Ali

