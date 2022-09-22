Mugham Center premieres one-man musical show [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center in Baku has premiered a one-man musical show titled Victory is your name, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

The one-man musical show is composed by a member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, laureate of international competitions Pika Axundova on the libretto of national poetess Kamala Abiyeva.

The show took place within the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival being held in Baku on September 18-26.

Opera singer, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov was also engaged in the production.

Before the show, Ilham Nazarov, who is the author of the idea of ​​a musical solo performance, noted that he was proud to present the production to the attention of the audience.

"For the first time in Azerbaijan, we are presenting a one-man musical show, and for the first time, within the framework of the production, one vocalist sings in different timbres. The idea of ​​​​the performance was born in January of this year. I told the composer Pika Axundova about the storyline, images and we decided to turn to Kamala Abiyeva, who wrote the libretto. The directors of the one-man show are Elchin Mammadov and Mir Sahib Agazade. I am very glad that my son Said Nazarli will appear on stage with me for the first time. This year, Said went to the first grade of music school No. 35 named after George Sharoev. Despite the young age, he is already a laureate of international competitions," Nazarov said.

"A lot depends on how the audience perceives the production, but we are sure that the audience will like the performance," he added.

According to the plot, the production is divided into several parts, or rather, these are the images - Shusha, Khari Bulbul, Enemy, Tosca, Mother, Grief and Victory.

Each image is dedicated to a separate composition with its own history and action. The images shown one after another were combined into a single picture, drawing in detail the overall plot.

And the production began with a composition that glorifies the beauty of the Shusha city, its bewitching nature, architecture, history and cultural heritage.

On stage, the Honored Artist embodied several completely different images. He brilliantly demonstrated his acting and vocal skills.

The voice changed from character to character and the audience could enjoy different vocal types from tenor to mezzo-soprano.

The audience was especially touched by the composition Mother dedicated to the mothers of national heroes.

Honoured Artist Yagut Pashazade acted as the mother, and Ali Asadov played her son.

Together with Nazarov, Honored Artist Victoria Shaxmuradova also performed on stage and appeared in the image of Khari Bulbul. Without words - with plasticity, movements, and gestures, Shaxmuradova conveyed the beauty of a beautiful flower, and its suffering, when the invader's foot set foot on the land of Karabakh.

Undoubtedly, the most important action of the one-man show was the plot telling about Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The one-man musical show aroused great interest of the public and gathered a full house.

