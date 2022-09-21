Culture Ministry announces contest on Karabakh history

21 September 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has announced a competition of short videos on Karabakh history, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The main purpose of the competition is to promote Karabakh's history and culture. The project is also to support young talents and attracts new creative forces.

The competition is open to Azerbaijani citizens and all persons with a permanent residence permit.

Each participant can join the competition with only one video.

There is no age limit for the participant. Videos are accepted in MP4 or MOV format (1920X1080 size). Videos should be no longer than three minutes.

The author of the video material is responsible for the copyright issues of the materials used in the videos.

Documents should be sent electronically to [email protected] by October 20 with the subject line: History of Karabakh.

The winners will be determined by the Expert Council established under AzerbaijanFilm studio.

The winning authors will be awarded with a cash prize of 1,000, 800, and 500 manats and a diploma.

The names of the winners will be announced on the websites of the Culture Ministry and AzerbaijanFilm as well as Madaniyyat newspaper on November 7.

