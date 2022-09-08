Azerbaijan's first animated film restored

8 September 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's animated film Jirtdan has been restored, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Produced by AzerbaijanFilm studio in 1969, the animated film will be screened at the opening ceremony of the 5th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival on September 7.

Jirtdan is the first Azerbaijani animated film produced by Elchin Afandiyev at the AzerbaijanFilm studio. It is based on the Azerbaijani fairy tale of the same name.

Jirtdan is the most popular fairy tale character among the children's tales in Azerbaijan, meaning "small" in Azerbaijani.

Many fairy tales are based on this character, who is distinguished for his keenness of wit, courage, and bravery.

The 5th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will take place at Nizami Cinema Center on September 7-11.

Around 230 films from 50 countries have been submitted to the festival.

The selection committee accepted 76 films from 29 countries into the competition program

These films will compete in one local and six international categories.

