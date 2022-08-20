Renowned designer presents her fashion collections in Tatarstan [PHOTO]

20 August 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion designer Gulnara Xalilova has presented her collections at the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve in Tatarstan, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The fashion show was held within the 2nd Ethno-Fashion Festival of Folk Art and Decorative and Applied Arts "Lifestyle-Cultural Code".

Around 50 well-known designers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries participated in the festival.

The fashion collections "Karabakh" and "Khari Bulbul" were highly appreciated by the festival guests.

"It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijan on world podiums, especially now with such collections, which embody our beautiful Karabakh and in the year of Shusha. As is known, the Kharibbulbul flower is inseparably connected with Shusha and Karabakh. It is a symbol of love, peace, the talisman of Azerbaijan, and the symbol of victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. It is gratifying that fashion collections aroused great interest and were a great success," said Gulnara Khalilova.

The fashion designer noted that she took part in a number of business meetings organized within the festival.

Notably, Gulnara Khalilova's collections have been successfully exhibited at fashion weeks and international events held in the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkey, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

Photo credits: Dmitry Babushkin

