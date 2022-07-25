National pianist performs with Grammy winner [PHOTO/VIDEO]

25 July 2022 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous pianist Honorary Artist Isfar Sarabski has delighted music lovers at Jazz a Sete jazz festival in France, Azernews reports.

Since 1985, the festival invites acclaimed jazz musicians to perform on the majestic stage of Theatre de la Mer.

At the festival, Isfar Sarabski shared the same stage with Bahruz Zeynal (tar), Maurizio Congiu (double bass), and Ferenc Nemeth (drummer).

He also performed duet compositions with Herbie Hancock, a 14-time GRAMMY Award winner and one of the most prolific jazz pianists of the 20th century.

After a brilliant performance, the musicians were rewarded with a storm of applause from the audience.

Moreover, Isfar Sarabski held a presentation of his album "Planet" (2021) recorded in collaboration with Warner Music Group. It was released on International Jazz Day, which is celebrated on April 30.

As the musician says, the music album fully reflects his feelings and worldview.

The musician pays special attention to the major events that have affected humanity over the past years. Through his music, Isfar Sarabski engages in dialogue with listeners.

The album "Planet" was originally an electro album. But it gradually turned into an acoustic album.

Furthermore, music pieces included in the album were performed with an orchestra.

Moreover, the musician signed a contract with Warner Music Group for the release of two albums.

He became the first Azerbaijani jazz musician to join Warner Music Group.

