Butunay Hagverdiyev's exhibition opens in Old City [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Butunay Hagverdiyev's exhibition has opened at QGallery in Icharishahar, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

His personal exhibition "Winds of Absheron" aroused great interest among representatives of diplomatic missions, public and cultural figures including Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha company Emin Mammadov, director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center Anna Ibrahimbayova, filmmaker Vasif Babayev as well as painters Salhab Mammadov, Huseyn Hagverdiyev, Rafail Aliyev, Eldar Gurbanov, Aliyar Alimirzayev, Vugar Ali, TV presenter Jeyhun Ali and others.

The exhibition "Winds of Absheron" includes 28 inspired by Baku suburbs- Nardaran's Lahij Baglari where the artist moved three years ago.

Butunay Hagverdiyev's canvases possess a philosophical meaning and link the past and the present.

His cozy and bright paintings left no one indifferent. The artist's attention to detail and work with composition is fascinating, turning a modest landscape into a real example of genuine realistic art.

"These paintings have been created within three months as if in one breath with all my heart and special inspiration. They absorbed the unique aura of the Absheron Peninsula and its cottage houses which are more than just country houses with a garden. This is completely another world, a part of childhood for many generations of Baku residents, a place of unity between man and nature," said Butunay Hagverdiyev, a representative of the Hagverdiyev family of painters.

He is the son of famous artists Ujal (1960-2004) and Elena, participants in many local and international art projects.

Everything is harmonious in Butunay's artworks. The master achieves this harmony through the gradation of colors and light.

"We feel the love with each painting that he creates. Through his art, Butunay Hagverdiyev shows us what it feels like when summer ends and autumn is in the air. Each landscape reflects a certain mood, a love for Absheron," said QGallery director Irada Agamoglanova.

With his vision, the artist infinitely approaches nature itself, and its subtle states. Moreover, his landscape paintings brilliantly show the state of nature.

In Butunay's canvases, there is something that distinguishes a great artist - the ability to show something momentary in a familiar way that has eluded others.

"Everything in this world is changing, a lot of things stay in the past. Innovations attract our attention more and more but the soul of Absheron always remains unchanged. This is the music for the hearts of many generations, sung by poets, writers, artists, and musicians. The winds of Absheron take us into romantic memories and bestow the best spiritual feelings ", said Elena Hagverdiyeva.

Butunay Hagverdiyev's perfect drawing technique makes it possible for him to convey a wide range of feelings. You can even catch yourself thinking about how an artist could draw such realistic paintings.

The exhibition will run until July 27.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

