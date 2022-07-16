Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Jordanian envoy mull cooperation

16 July 2022 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva met with Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sami Asem Ghosheh at the headquarters of the organization, Azernews reports, citing the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

During the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva informed the Jordanian ambassador about the organization's project aimed at preserving, studying, and promoting the history of the Turkic world at the international level.

Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of cooperation in the development of intercultural dialogue.

The president of the foundation highlighted the book "Anthology of poetry by women in Azerbaijan" published by the organization in Arabic as part of the rapprochement between the Turkic and the Arabic world.

Jordanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Sami Asem Ghosheh hailed the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in bringing together different civilizations. He expressed confidence in the successful partnership between the organization and Jordan.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on the assessment of further prospects for cooperation.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

