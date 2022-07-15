Land of Fire. Scenic movie sets gaining popularity [PHOTO/VIDEO]

15 July 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A great film has the ability to transport you from your seat into the scene.

A good movie set plays a key role in the filmmaking process. Having beautiful filming locations is crucial to the success of a film.

Countries like Croatia, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom are among the filming locations for blockbuster movies.

Over recent years, Azerbaijan remains the focus of attention for international filmmakers. The country offers a perfect blend of oriental and modern European architecture in a single spot.

Breathtaking natural backdrops, ancient castles in combination with beautiful skyscrapers, and other masterpieces of the world's best architects make Azerbaijan so attractive for filmmakers.

Azernews invites you on a fascinating journey through movie sets across Azerbaijan.

The Gray Man (2022)

On July 22, the Netflix streaming platform will premiere the film "The Gray Man", part of which was filmed in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The film shootings in Baku were carried out as part of the Culture Ministry's cooperation with Netflix.

The Gray Man is a 2022 American action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The film is intended to start a franchise based upon Greaney's "Gray Man" novels. The film stars include Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.

As 1 news.az reports, one of the film`s characters is expected to be an Azerbaijani.

Layla Majnun (2021)

In 2021, Netflix Asia premiered a new film "Layla Majnun". It is the first Netflix project filmed in Azerbaijan. The film is inspired by the legendary poem of Azerbaijan's great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work, but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

"Layla Majnun" was filmed by Monty Tiwa. The cast includes Acha Septriasa and Reza Rahadian.

Ali and Nino (2016)

Ali and Nino is a 2016 British Drama Romance War film based on Kurban Said's novel of the same name. The film is written by Christopher Hampton and directed by Asif Kapadia. The head of the project and executive producer of the film is Leyla Aliyeva.

Most of the film was shot in Turkey and Azerbaijan. The shootings started in February 2015 and continued until June in Baku, the historic part of the Icherisheher (Old City), and other parts of the capital, also as Gobustan, Khinalig, and other regions.

Drongo (2002)

Drongo was filmed in 2002 by the Russian director Zinovy ​​Roizman. Drongo is the name of the secret agent, the main character of the books of Chingiz Abdullayev.

A screen image of a lonely hero with extraordinary detective abilities was created by Ivar Kalnins.

The shootings took place in various cities, including Baku, Moscow, Batumi, Tbilisi, New York, Paris, and London.

World Is Not Enough (1999)

The World Is Not Enough(1999) is the nineteenth spy film in the James Bond series. This time a spy is lurking around in Baku. Britain's famous Agent 007, James Bond paid a visit to the Land of Fire.

The scene where James Bond first appears in Azerbaijan (riding his BMW Z8 in the area of oil rigs), was shot in the village of Bibi-Heybat.

Tehran 43 (1981)

Tehran 43 is a 1981 USSR-France-Switzerland drama film made by Mosfilm. It is based on events around Operation Long Jump, the 1943 attempt by Nazi Germany to assassinate Winston Churchill, Joseph Stalin and Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the Tehran Conference.

A detective with Natalia Belokhvostikova and Alen Delon appeared on screens in 1980 and made a sensation. Some parts of the film were shot in Baku, which ancient buildings are externally similar to the houses in Tehran.

