National musician to perform at one of largest jazz festivals

World-famous pianist Honorary Artist Isfar Sarabski will perform at the Jazz a Sete jazz festival in France, Azernews reports.

Since 1985, the festival invites acclaimed jazz musicians to perform on the majestic stage of Theatre de la Mer. This year the festival will take place on July 15-21.

The Azerbaijani musician will perform as part of the festival on July 20. He will share the stage with Herbie Hancock, a 14-time GRAMMY Award winner and one of the most prolific jazz pianists of the XX century.

Isfar Sarabski has previously toured Europe to promote his latest album "Planet" (2021).

The music album "Planet" was recorded in collaboration with Warner Music Group. It was released on International Jazz Day, which is celebrated on April 30.

As the musician says, the music album fully reflects his feelings and worldview.

The musician pays special attention to the major events that have affected humanity over the past years. Through his music, Isfar Sarabski engages in dialogue with listeners.

The album "Planet" was originally an electro album. But it gradually turned into an acoustic album. Furthermore, music pieces included in the album were performed with an orchestra.

Moreover, the musician signed a contract with Warner Music Group for the release of two albums. He became the first Azerbaijani jazz musician to join Warner Music Group.

