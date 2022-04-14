By Laman Ismayilova

Works by national artists and photographers have been successfully presented at the Art Shopping trade show in France.

Twice a year, the Art Shopping trade show is held in the Carrousel du Louvre and offers a selection of works to both see and purchase.

The exhibition brought together art figures from Azerbaijan,Turkey, Greece, Nepal, Germany, France, Russia, Iran,

Azerbaijan was repsented at the international exhibition of contemporary art by Aysel Amirova, Sahib Asadli, Milena Nabiyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Leyli Museyibova, Jeyran Mirgasim, Saida Fagala-Khagverdiyeva, Fatima Alibakhshiyeva, Irfan Sultanova, Melissa Guliyeva, Rafail Aliyev, Ayla Insanova, Margarita Karimova-Sokolova, Asmar Narimanbayova, photographer Maya Baghirova and Agdes Bagirzade.

Their masterpieces were showcased at the Asmar Art Pavilion.

Speaking about the exhibition, Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova said that Asmar Art Pavilion consists of paintings, photographs, examples of decorative and applied art.

Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. While creating works in different styles starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from postimpressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with the strong energy. Narimanbayova’s works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

The art pieces presented at the exhibition aroused great interest art enthusiasts with aesthetically pleasing color combinations.

Earlier, Rovshan Nur, Sahib Asadli, Leyla Aliyeva, Farida Musaeva, Nihad Aliyev, Fidan Safarova, Zahra Gafarova, Zahra Mammadzadeh, Arzu Yusifova, Ailin Safarova (Azerbaijan), K. Muzaffer Gencher (Turkey) and Anael Sunny (France), Abdelkrim Benbelkasem (Algeria), Tamara Mindiashvili Adamia (Georgia) displayed their art works at ASMAR Art pavilion within Art Shopping at Carrousel du Louvre.

