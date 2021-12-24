By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Tretyakov Gallery will display 50 art works of prominent artist Tahir Salahov next year.

The exhibition will be organized in partnership with Heydar Aliyev Foundation, CSAR Center, the Venetian University Ca'Foscari, the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow.

This will be the first major international exhibition of artist in Europe.

The exhibition will feature Tahir Salahov's paintings stored at the Tretyakov Gallery, the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow and Azerbaijani museums.

The exhibition of works by the world famous artist will be held from April to September. It will continue a project dedicated to three Soviet artists of the "severe style" who participated in the 1962 Venice Biennale.

Notably, Tahir Salahov's art works have been displayed in the world-famous museums across Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and other countries. His paintings are kept in many private collections.

Salahov served as the chairman of the Union of Azerbaijan Artists, a deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic.

In 1973, he was elected first secretary of the Union of Artists of the USSR, and in 1997 he was elected vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov passed away in Germany this May.

