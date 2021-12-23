By Laman Ismayilova

The State Film Fund has opened an exhibition dedicated to prominent film director and screenwriter Hasan Seyidbayli (1920-1980).

The exhibition displays over 40 photographs that reflect the life and work of the filmmaker. These photographs are stored in the personal archive of Hasan Seyidbayli at the State Film Fund.

The State Film Fund also screened documentary to mark the film director's 101st anniversary. The documentary was filmed by Honored Art Worker Yaver Rzayev.

Hasan Seyidbayli is the author of such screenplays as "To my dear nation" (1954), "Under the sultry sky" (1957), "On distant shores" (1958), etc.

He is the author of screenplays and director of films such as "Telephonist girl" (1962), "Why are you silent?" (1962), "Find the girl" (1970), and "Value of happiness" (1976).

Hasan Seyidbayli also produced the film "Nasimi" that won the first-place prize at the 7th All-Union Festival in Baku.

From 1963 to 1980, he was the chairman of Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers.

