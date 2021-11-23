By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "Nizami" has premiered at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The ballet "Nizami" brilliantly links the storyline and the poet's biography. While creating the ballet, Ajdar Ulduz (playwright) relied mainly on the poetic text.

The ballet stands out for its originality and historical accuracy. Ajdar Ulduz could recreate the atmosphere soaked in the poet's main and best known work "Khamsa".

Music part in the ballet deserves special attention. The theater's principal conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev gave the genius music a new breath but could preserve the ballet's uniqueness.

He masterfully recreated a masterpiece composed by one of the brightest figures in Azerbaijan's music history.

People's Artist Gulagasi Mirzoyev, Honored Artists Afag Abbasova (leading soloist), Nigar Ibrahimova, Anar Mikayilov, Jamila Karimova, Makar Fershtandt, soloists Ayan Eyvazova, Timur Odushev, Samira Mammadova, Nigar Aliyeva perfectly expressed personalities and feelings of their characters.

Undoubtedly, ballet lovers highly appreciated the new choreography. The ballet choreographed by Kamilla Huseynova is built in accordance with all canons of classical European ballet.

"Nizami" ballet will be staged once again on December 12. The ballet promises to go down in the history of the Azerbaijani national ballet.

---

