By Laman Ismayilova

The Festival of Nomads (Terekeme Festival) has been held at Gobustan State History and Art Reserve.

Terekeme are Azerbaijani nomadic tribes who were engaged in pasture cattle breeding.

Terekeme currently live in the country's central and southern regions, as well as in Russia (Dagestan) and Turkey.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and traditions.

Speaking at the event, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed that the festival in Gobustan shows that the Azerbaijani people preserve and promote their rich traditions. He pointed out that the similar events will be held not only in Gobustan, but also in Karabakh.

Samples of carpet and jewelry art, traditional costumes, as well as samples reflecting the lifestyle of the Azerbaijani people were demonstrated at the Festival of Nomads

A musical composition "Yurd" and charity exhibition of handicrafts of children with Down syndrome aroused great interest among the festival participants.

Notably, Azerbaijan participated in the 4th International Ethno-Cultural Festival "Nomad Universe" held in 2019.

The main purpose of the event is to promote the cultural and historical heritage of nomads, revive national traditions and ideology of martial arts, expand cultural exchange between countries. The concept of the festival is based on the successful model of the Big Kurultay (congress) of the Turkic peoples, which has been held in Hungary since 2008.

