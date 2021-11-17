By Laman Ismayilova

The chamber and vocal music night will be held in Baku on November 24.

The concert will bring together People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova (soprano), Honored Artists Farida Mammadova (soprano), Sabina Asadova (mezzo-soprano), Ramil Gasimov (tenor), Farid Aliyev (tenor) at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall.

The evening of chamber and vocal music is timed to coincide with the birthday of the eminent composer, People's Artist Sevda Ibrahimova.

The concert program includes the composer's music pieces written on the verses of Nizami Ganjavi, Nariman Hasanzade, Mirvarid Dilbazi, Mammad Araz, Nigar Rafibeyli and others.

Famous piano vocalists will be accompanied by Svetlana Ahmadova, Nigar Huseynzade, Gunel Rahimova and Nargiz Aliyeva.

The musical evening "My soul is with you" will be held at the initiative of the musicologist Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

---

