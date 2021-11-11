By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's acclaimed pianist, Honorary Artist Isfar Sarabski has ended his concert tour to promote his latest album "Planet" (2021).

The music album "Planet" was recorded in collaboration with Warner Music Group. It was released on International Jazz Day, which is celebrated on April 30.

As the musician says, the music album fully reflects his feelings and world view.

The musician pays special attention to the major events that have affected humanity over the past years. Through his music, Isfar Sarabski engages in dialogue with listeners.

The album "Planet" includes works performed at concerts and renewed music pieces.

"So, one of the compositions included in the album was written about two years ago, but we recorded it only last year. My concerts feature all music pieces included in the album.

The album "Planet" was originally an electro album. But it gradually turned into an acoustic album.Furthermore, music pieces included in the album were performed with an orchestra.

Isfar Sarabski signed a contract with Warner Music Group for the release of two albums in 2019. He became the first Azerbaijani jazz musician to join Warner Music Group.

In 2019, the musician released the music piece "Horses of Karabakh", recorded in partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG).

The final decision was made after the musician's performance at the Jazzahead festival held in Germany.

"For me, as an artist, this is a big step forward in terms of the fact that now my music sounds all over the world and is well promoted. The contract with Warner Music Group provides for the release of another album, but it will be in a different musical genre- electronic music", said Isfar.

The European tour ran from October to November. Over the two months, the musician has successfully performed in Munich, Hamburg, Dresden, Berlin (Germany), Brussels (Belgium), Venice (Italy), Paris (France), 's-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands), Friborg, Bern (Switzerland) and Prague (Czech Republic). All concerts were completely sold out.

German's Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) has recorded Isfar Sarabski's concert in Munich and will broadcast it on national radio throughout Germany and Europe. In France, the musician was invited to the TSF radio channel, where he gave an interview and played several songs live for radio listeners.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

Musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.

