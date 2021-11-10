By Laman Ismayilova

Around 250 exhibits have been showcased at the National Art Museum as part of the exhibition "Pearl of Culture - Karabakh".

The exhibition highlights a contribution of Karabakh art figures to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and displays valuable exhibits kept at the National Art Museum, the State Museum of Musical Culture, the State Theater Museum, Uzeyir Hajibayli House-Museum, Bulbul Memorial Museum and Niyazi House-Museum.

In his speech, the Culture Minister Anar Kerimov informed the museum visitors about a series of events held within "Victory Week".

The exhibition "Pearl of Culture - Karabakh" also included in this series of events. The main goal of the exhibition is to demonstrate Karabakh's centuries-old culture.

The exposition plunges viewers into a wonderful atmosphere of the Karabakh region, a native place of the country's prominent cultural figures.

Karabakh carpets and carpet products, artistic embroidery, traditional costumes, Khurshidbanu Natavan's manuscripts, drawings by Gambar Karabagi and Mir Mohsun Navvab, Uzeyir Hajibayli's violin, Gurban Pirimov's tar, personal belongings of Bulbul, Niyazi and numerous photographs reflecting the life and work of art figures occupy a special place in the exhibition.

Artistic landscapes reflecting the unique beauty of Karabakh, portraits of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Niyazi, Bulbul, Ilyas Afandiyev, Shamsi Badalbeyli, Farhad Badalbeyli, including public portraits of political and public figure of Karabakh, poet Molla Panah Vagif aroused great interest among public and cultural figures.

The event was followed by a fascinating performance by Honored Artist Tayyar Bayramov.

The exhibition will run until January 31, 2022. Admission is free.

