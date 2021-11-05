By Laman Ismayilova

Around 350 exhibits have been displayed at National History Museum as part of the exhibition "Karabakh - inspiration of all dreams".

Some 12 information panels, 7 large banners and 204 photographs are on display at the exhibition which celebrates Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the Patriotic War.

A model of unmanned aerial vehicle "Iti Qovan" is also of special interest for the museum visitors.

Some exhibits have been provided by the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, the State Security Service, the State Border Service, the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency.

A photo exhibition "State terrorism of Armenia in the lens of Azerbaijani photographers" opened as part of the project.

The exhibition reflects the consequences of missile and artillery strikes by Armenia on Azerbaijan`s peaceful cities and villages.

Some 50 photographs demonstrate the destruction committed by Armenia over a period of almost 30 years occupation.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

