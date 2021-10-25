By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's national hero Seymur Atilla has presented his book "Eleonora".

Seymur Atilla decided to devote his first novel to love which inspires and makes the world a better place, Trend Life reported.

The 32-year-old native of Gazakh region is a graduate of the Baku Slavic University.

He completed courses for reserve officers of the Defense Ministry and served in Beylagan and Khojavend directions.

He volunteered for the front and fought against Armenian invaders who occupied Azerbaijan's territories for almost three decades.

For his service, Seymur Atilla was awarded with medals "For the Liberation of Sugovushan", "For the Liberation of Lachin" and "For Distinction in Military Service".

"The liberation of Karabakh has inspired me to write a novel. I have written stories before, but have not published them. I hope readers will like my first novel," said Seymur.

Currently, the senior lieutenant continues to serve in Lachin.

---

