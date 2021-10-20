By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Cultural and Information Center is pleased to announce the Days of Tatar Cinema.

The film screenings will take place in Baku on October 22-24.

The Russian Cultural Center in Baku and Tatarkino studio will screen films show at Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

The motto of the festival is "To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue".

The festival focuses on the exchange of the workers in culture and arts between Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries.

The film "Mullah" will be shown at the House of Cinema on October 22. The film "Apipa" will be screened at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on October 23.

The film "Halima" will be presented to the audience at the Russian Cultural Center on October 24.

Moreover, a meeting with Tatarkino studio's creative team will be also held as part of the Days of Tatar Cinema.

Admission is free. Only those who have Covid passports or immunity certificate can take part in the event.

