By Laman Ismayilova

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has issued stamps in Spain to mark the 135th anniversary of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The event was attended by public figures, representatives of culture, science, and diplomatic missions.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva addressed the event. She said that the Day of National Music is traditionally celebrated in Azerbaijan with a number of events.

Gunay Afandiyeva praised Uzeyir Hajibeyli for contributing to the culture of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world.

His operas, musical comedies, romances and other works are considered the musical treasury of the Turkic world.

In her speech, the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation touched upon Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. She said that Azerbaijan's territories were liberated from the Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani Army headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

She pointed out that the monuments to such eminent cultural figures as poetess Khurshidbanu Natavn, opera tenor Bulbul and composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli returned back home.

She stressed that the stamps dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibeyli were issued in Spain in order to promote the composer's work at the international level.

The Education Minister Emin Amrullayev spoke about the work of the great Uzeyir Hajibeyli, whose name left a unique mark in the educational sphere, and about his invaluable contribution to the development of the national musical culture.

The Minister congratulated Baku Music Academy and the musical community with the Day of the National Music associated with the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. He stressed the importance of promoting the composer's music worldwide and praised the work done by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in this direction.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli stressed the importance of the event.

In his speech, Badalbeyli provided insight into the life of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. He pointed out that many outstanding cultural figures like Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Jahangir Jahangirov, Soltan Hajibeyov and others were the students of the legendary composers.

Next, the participants of the event enjoyed a concert with participation of the Honored Artists Sahib Pashazade (tar), Kamran Karimov (naghara), students of the Children's Center for Youth Development No. 3 and the music school No. 26

In conclusion, the children were presented with the "Do-It-Yourself" book published by the Foundation. The book is inspired by Uzeyir Hajibeyli`s comedy "If Not That One, Then This One"

The stamps in honor of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on the envelope were signed by the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, the Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and the rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli.

Notably, the Foundation has recently presented a postage stamp timed to the 175th anniversary of the eminent Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev.

The postage stamp depicting Abai Kunanbayev reflects his creative work, as well as the cultural values ​​of the Turkic world and traditional musical instruments.

The ceremony was followed by a gala concert with participation of Azerbaijani and Kazakh musicians.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

