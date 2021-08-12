By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry and Samsung Electronics have launched a new project "Journey to the Art Universe".

The project offers a fascinating virtual journey through the museum`s collections and provides more detailed information about the exhibits.

A virtual tour to the National Art Museum has been already organized as part of the project

AZERTAC reports that the building of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, one of the charming architectural samples of the capital, colorful paintings on display, interesting carpets, sculptures, ceramics, art metal and other works of art were filmed in detail in an hour-long film.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, is represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.