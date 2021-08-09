By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) is pleased to announce free virtual master classes for students and teachers across the country.

The project contributes to the further partnership between the country's musical institutions. It also provides methodological assistance for musical institutions in order to identify and solve a wide range of cultural issues.

Baku Music Academy has received about 30 applications from the music schools in Sheki, Yevlakh, Barda and Mingachevir.

Piano and violin master classes have already been held as part of the project. The master classes were based on the preliminary listening to the students' video recordings.

During the master classes, the head of the BMA's Piano Department Nargiz Mansurova, Honorary Professor Aisha Aliyeva, doctors of Philosophy in Art history Imina Aliyeva and Sevda Mammadova, music teachers Nurana Zeynalova, Narmina Aliverdizade, Ofelia Akhundova and Anna Israfilova as well as the head of the Orchestral Instruments Department associate professors Gulnara Guliyeva, Naira Gulamova and others shared their teaching

The BMA plans to continue this initiative focused on providing methodological assistance to regional music schools and art schools from the new academic year.

Meanwhile, Baku Music Academy celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

The Academy's anniversary was solemnly marked within the 12th Gabala Music Festival that brought together the country's most talented cultural figures.

The open-air festival of classical music has been held every summer since 2009.

