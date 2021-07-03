By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani sculptor Zhalya Azizova has handed over her art work to the National History Museum.

The tapestry depicts the martyr Samir Kachayev, who died in fierce April battles in 2016.

April War, or a four-day war, started on April 2, 2016 when the frontline positions and settlements of Azerbaijan came under heavy artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

The battles resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani Army. Some positions in the direction of the heights around Talysh village of Tartar region, Lalatapa height of Jabrayil region and Jojug Marjanli, Gulustan village of Goranboy region and Madagiz village of Tartar region were liberated.

Samir Kachayev graduated from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts in 2015. During his studies, he took part in several contests and exhibitions in Azerbaijan and in foreign countries such as Turkey, France, and Switzerland. In 2015, he placed 2nd in the sculpture contest "Tolerant Azerbaijani Youth".

Kachayev created such sculptures as "Auguste Rodin" (his Diploma work), "Equilibrium", "Youth", and "Shoemaker".

In July 2015, he enlisted in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. He was wounded and died on the night of 1 to 2 April in Tartar.

On 3 April 2016, Samir Kachayev was buried in the Malham village in Shamakhi. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding honorary titles, orders and medals to a group of Azerbaijani military servicemen who have demonstrated distinguished courage to support Azerbaijan`s territorial integritySamir Kachayev was awarded with the medal For Heroism.

Earlier, Jala Aliyeva also handed over a bust of the martyr of the Patriotic War Khudayar Yusifzade to the National History Museum.

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was martyred on October 22, during battles for the liberation of Zangilan's Agband settlement.

The 22-year-old martyr amazed everyone with his magnificent performance of the song "Vatan" (Motherland) during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war. The video showing the Azerbaijani serviceman singing the song emerged on social networks.

Khudayar was born in Barda and has three brothers and one sister. He went to the army after graduating from high school.

After his military service, Khudayar applied to the Azerbaijan State Border Service. He then started serving as an ensign in Astara.

Khudayar Yusifzade went to fight voluntarily. He took part in the battles for the liberation of the Murovdag mountain range, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

The brave soldier always found a way to support his comrades in arms.

Through her art work, Jala Aliyeva wanted to show Khudayar Yusifzade both as a performer and as a military man.

The talented sculptor, who is studying a master's degree at the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts, also plans to pay tribute to other national heroes through her art. You can get acquainted with the work of Jale Aliyeva at the National History Museum.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

---

