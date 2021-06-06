By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Bulgaria through the eyes of kids" has opened in Art Tower Gallery.

The exposition displays art works of young artists timed to the 29th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov addressed the event.

In his speech, the Ambassador stressed that the two countries enjoy successfully cooperation in many areas, including culture.

He pointed out that the exhibition "Bulgaria through the eyes of kids" once again demonstrates the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

Colorful paintings inspired by Bulgarian culture and traditions aroused great interest among art lovers.

Notably, the Bulgarian Embassy in Baku has recently awarded the winners of art contest dedicated to to Liberation Day, officially known as the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria.

More than 100 children from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria participated in the competition

All the winners in the competition were from the Gymnasium of Arts in Baku and Children and Youth Development Center No 3 in Baku.

Over 40 children have been awarded by the jury for their works with special recognitions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz