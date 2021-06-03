By Laman Ismayilova

Summertime in Baku is filled with sunshine-filled days. So, it's no wonder why the city is such a popular destination for a summer getaway.

The hottest of the four temperate seasons has inspired Azerbaijani artists to create a series of art works inspired by summertime in Baku.

An exhibition of art works "Summer Delight" will open on June 15 at Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery. The curator of the exhibition is Rustam Huseynov.

The works of artists are filled with warm atmosphere. The exhibition brings art lovers pleasant emotions and leave a vivid impression for the whole year.

The exhibition "Summer Delight" presents a vibrant image of Baku in summer. A series of paintings shows us native places so dear to the heart.

Weightless clouds, calm waves, a lighthouse risen above the sea and ships welcome all lovers of sea adventures.

Cozy summer cottage, where for generations people have been relaxing and boosting energy for the whole next year warms up the soul.

The summer breeze drove the wave to the sandy shore, the warmth of the heated sand, palm leaves, south wind capture wont left you indifferent.

Have a great rest and leave a pleasant past in your memory - this is the art of life and the guarantee of a healthy and bright future.

If you want, to enjoy summertime in all its beauty, hurry up to visit the exhibition "Summer Delight" which lasts until July 5.

---

