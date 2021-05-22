By Laman Ismayilova

Dreamland Golf Club Baku will host Khari Bulbul Awards on July 5.

The main goal of the project is to inform the general public about public and cultural figures who contribute to the promotion of patriotism and moral values.

Organized by Mirtalibli Group, the prize will be awarded to cultural and art workers, representatives of public organizations, media and business for material and moral support to the Azerbaijani army during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Amina Yusifgizi, Nuraddin Mekhtikhanli, Flora Kerimova, Tunzala Aghayeva, Faig Aghayev, Natig Shirinov, Honored Artists Ferghana Gasimova, Abbas Bagirov, Gulustan Aliyeva, Elnara Abdullayeva and others are among prize winners.

The event will also present the Azerbaijan Best Awards Magazine, which will provide information on the laureates of the award.

Since 2016, Mirtalıblı Group has also been holding the Azerbaijan Best Award ceremony.

Media partners are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

