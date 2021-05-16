By Laman Ismayilova

Another casting took place in Baku within Miss & Mister Azerbaijan-2021 beauty pageant.

The jury consisted of the coordinator and choreographer of the competition Ayla Mais, executive director Amil Abbasov, PR manager Sakhavat Gabiloglu, Miss Azerbaijan 2020 Banu Shujai, Mister Azerbaijan 2020 Elchin Dadashev, fashion designer Reshan Bakhtiyarli.

Miss & Mister Azerbaijan has been held in Azerbaijan since 1996. The contest was founded by publicist Anela Ordukhanova.

"Beauty has been one of the most important concepts in philosophy since antiquity. The history of beauty contests has its roots in antiquity. In Troy, a beauty contest was considered as entertainment. The jury included not only sculptors, actors and poets, but also philosophers, orators and even warriors. Each nation has its own certain standard of beauty. Moreover, every country has such concept as "model appearance", said Ayla Mais.

"At the same time, the beauty standards can vary from the point of view of a doctor, artist, writer or athlete. Our competition is held in order to identify talented youth and create conditions for the support and development of their professional, artistic and aesthetic level, " she added.

The results of all castings and the list of semi-finalists will be announced at the end of May. Applications for participation in the competition are accepted by phone number 0558977183.

Media partners are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az and Azernews.az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz