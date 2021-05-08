By Laman Ismayilova

A new building will be constructed for the Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijan Drama Theater named after Heydar Aliyev.

Speaking with journalists, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is building a new house of culture for the local Georgian community in the Gakh region.

"Azerbaijani citizens of Georgian origin living in Gakh needed a house of culture. The construction work is about to complete. The opening of the House of Culture will take place in near future," he added.

Meanwhile, the mutual cultural days will be held in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"The experience of holding mutual cultural days between our countries has existed for a long time. Unfortunately, we had to postpone some cultural events amid coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theater is a major historical and cultural institution. Prominent figures like Ibrahim Isfahanli, Alakbar Seyfi, Mohsun Sanani, Ulvi Rajab worked in this theater.

The theater was closed in 1947 and resumed its activity in 2003 as Tbilisi Municipal Theater. In 2004 the theater was given the name of Azerbaijan nation’s great leader Heydar Aliyev.

