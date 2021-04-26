By Laman Ismayilova

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has solemnly marked Turkey's Sovereignty and Children's Day, celebrated annually on April 23.

The event titled "Meeting of the Turkic World's Children" was held to further strengthen the ties between the Foundation and all member and observer countries of the organization, as well as familiarizing the younger generation with the cultural values ​​of the Turkic world.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva Foundation met children.

"I am very pleased that future representatives of the great Turkic world are participating in this event. Today, there are children from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, Lithuania, Azerbaijan and of course, Turkey, who are a bridge between fraternal states. They are our hope, our joy, our tomorrow. The Turkic world has a deep history and cultural heritage and our children should preserve this wealth in the future," said Afandiyeva.

"Whatever sphere they choose, they must be good specialists, professionals in their field, so that adults, looking at them, are proud of them. And we, in turn, must give them a world in which they can live happily. I am very glad that as children grow up, they will also study in depth the cultural heritage of the fraternal countries. This is the mission of our Foundation," she added.

Then the children representing the member and observer countries of the Foundation: Belinay Uygun (Turkey), Ipek Majid (Azerbaijan), Amina Nurmakhambetova (Kazakhstan), Madina Almazbekova (Kyrgyzstan), David Bedeks (Hungary), Medina Gurbangeldieva and Heseljeman Garaeva (Turkmenistan), Arnas Jan Eren (Turkey - Lithuania), Melek Khalilova (Azerbaijan), Zeynep Kaya (Turkey), Gulyaz Hasanzade, Kanan Bashirli, Elkhan Mammadli, Mirali Alizade, Mahir Hajiyev (Azerbaijan) read poems, performed songs in national costumes in their native language, as well as music on traditional instruments.

At the end, Gunay Afandiyeva presented gifts to the children and took a photo for memory.

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established at Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's initiative and with the support of the Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Turkish leaders.

The headquarters of the organization is located in Baku, Azerbaijan. The president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is Gunay Afandiyeva.

The opening ceremony of the foundation's building was held within the framework of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States in October 2019 with the participation of foreign ministers of the member and observer countries of the foundation, as well as heads of international Turkic cooperation organizations.

The foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The organization provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

In 2019, at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Uzbekistan became a member of the organization, and Hungary received the status of an observer country.

In February 2021, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.

