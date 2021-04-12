By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are intended to expand ties in cultural fields.

The decision was made as part of the meeting held between the Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Afghan ambassador to Azerbaijan Amanullah Jayhoon.

Welcoming the ambassador Anar Karimov expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan in various fields, including culture. He noted that the fraternal ties between the two countries based on common cultural and historical values

Anar Karimov also touched upon the Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan. He stressed the importance of holding joint culture days.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, Karimov thanked the Afghan government for supporting Azerbaijan in its fight for the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

The Afghan ambassador to Azerbaijan, in turn, noted the religious, historical and cultural ties between the two countries, which contributed to the cultural cooperation.

Speaking about his visit to the liberated territories, Amanullah Jayhoon touched upon on Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli region.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the museum field, holding joint exhibitions and events on the occasion of the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi. Special literary corners dedicated to Azerbaijan and Afghanistan will open as part of the cooperation.

The meeting was followed by a discussion of prospects for future cooperation between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest.

Notably, the Culture Ministry has recently agreed on expanding ties with Morocco, Georgia and Iran. The sides agreed on holding joint cultural projects.

