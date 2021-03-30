By Laman Ismayilova

National artist Samir Salahov has displayed his artworks in Baku's historic core - Icherisheher (Old City).

The facade of Kichik QalArt gallery features a series of artworks entitled "Patterns of Icherisheher", Art Platform Ta(r)rido 6 reported.

The eye-catching paintings were displayed as part of the project "Art on the Wall".

Samir Salahov was inspired to create a triptych by a series of linocuts by the painter, graphic artist, Honored Artist Alekper Rzaguliyev (1903-1974), where he brilliantly reflected the atmosphere of the Old City.

Salahov is a multitalented artist who is involved in painting, street art, installation and digital art. His artworks have been successfully displayed in Azerbaijan and abroad.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, Icherisheher hides a centuries-old history.

The city, built on a high hill in the form of an amphitheatre, is exposed to the sea in the lower part and is surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains in the upper part. With its triple row of fortress walls, the Maiden Tower and other fortification facilities, Icherisheher appeared to be an impressive stronghold.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design that fascinates Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshah Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz