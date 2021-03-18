By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has summed up the results of the children's drawing competition "Spring Plots". The competition was attended by students of the Center's art studio.

The certificates went to students of Inna Bashirova Leyla Zeynieva, Kira Stepenko,Javad Gurbanov (under 7 years old), Nadin Nasirova, Fatima Davali-Magomed, Aliya Akhmedzadeh (over 8 years old)

The smallest 4-year-old participants Hasan Hajiyev and Jaylin Mammadova received certificates for their active participation in the competition.

Earlier, the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has celebrated the 820th anniversary of Nasraddin Tusi (1201-1274), one of remarkable medieval Muslim scholars of Middle Ages.

The meeting was attended by Vice-rector of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Fikrat Rzayev, Doctor of Philological Sciences Leyla Vezirova, associate professor, candidate of pedagogical sciences Yagut Rzayeva as well as students of Baku State University (BSU), Baku Slavic University (BSU), Azerbaijan University of Languages ​​(AUL), Baku branch of the Moscow State University, etc.

The speakers stressed the scientist's contribution to mathematics, astronomy, geography, medicine and other areas.

The results of the meeting were summed up by Lyubov Yakunina, Chairperson of the Association of Teachers of Russian-Speaking Educational Institutions of Azerbaijan, coordinator of educational programs at the Russian Information and Cultural Center Lubov Yakunina.

