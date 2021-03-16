By Laman İsmayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has celebrated the 820th anniversary of Nasraddin Tusi (1201-1274), one of remarkable medieval Muslim scholars of Middle Ages.

The meeting was attended by Vice-rector of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University Fikrat Rzayev, Doctor of Philological Sciences Leyla Vezirova, associate professor, candidate of pedagogical sciences Yagut Rzayeva as well as students of Baku State University (BSU), Baku Slavic University (BSU), Azerbaijan University of Languages ​​(AUL), Baku branch of the Moscow State University, etc.

The speakers stressed the scientist's contribution to mathematics, astronomy, geography, medicine and other areas.

The results of the meeting were summed up by Lyubov Yakunina, Chairperson of the Association of Teachers of Russian-Speaking Educational Institutions of Azerbaijan, coordinator of educational programs at the Russian Information and Cultural Center Lubov Yakunina.

Tusi's heritage is a treasure trove of encyclopedic knowledge both for Azerbaijan and for the whole East. He played an important role in the development of Azerbaijani scientific thought.

Nasreddin Tusi is a true genius of the 13th century, and his work is included in the brightest pages of the history of world science. Tusi devoted his entire life to the knowledge of nature, society and man.

The scientist found 38 ways to prove Pythagoras's Theory, developed trigonometry as a separate discipline and found methods for solving cubic equations.

His most significant contribution to astronomy is considered the foundation of Maragha Astronomical Observatory (1259), well-known throughout the East.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz