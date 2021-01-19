By Laman Ismayilova

Zhara Kids International Music Festival will be held virtually on February 2.

The festival will bring together famous pop singers and bloggers from Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, USA, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and other countries.

Notably, the first ever Zhara Kids Music Festival was held in Moscow last year. The music event brought together talented kids and teenagers.

Young singers shared the same stage with famous artists such as Emin Agalarov, Jasmine, Slava, Sogdiana and others, who received the Kids Choice Awards from the debutants.

The performance of Emin Agalarov and A.LI left no one indifferent. The young singer premiered his rap song.

Zhara Music Festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon Award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the festival in 2019.

Zhara Music Festival 2020 in Baku was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will take place from July 28 to 1 August, 2021.

