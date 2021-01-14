By Laman Ismayiliva

Khari Bulbul Music Festival revives in Shusha. Wonderful music will once again fill up every corner of the city known as the cradle of Azerbaijani music.

President Ilham Aliyev instructed the Ministry of Culture to make sure that the music festival would be restored in the country's cultural center.

The international festival "Khari Bulbul" has been held since 1989 with the participation of musicians from Japan, the USA, Turkey, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, etc.

The festival was of great importance not only in Azerbaijan, but all over the world.

The large-scale event gets its name from the flower Khari Bulbul which grows only in Shusha.

This flower has a unique appearance which makes it look like a nightingale or bulbul in Azerbaijani.

The word "Khari" means "thorny". Two petals of the flower resemble wings, while another one looks like a bird's head. Many legends, poems and songs are associated with this beautiful flower.

The festival was initiated by the Culture Minister of the Azerbaijan SSR Polad Bulbuloglu.

The opening ceremony took place at the stadium in Aghdam.

The music festival featured spectacular concerts and performances in Jydyr Duzu, Isa Bulag spring as well as the streets and squares of Shusha city.

The first festival was attended by artists and folklore groups from 15 countries.

Scientific and theoretical discussions were held as part of the event.

The festival's guests also visited the sights of Karabakh, beautiful nature surrounded by amazing mountains, participated in various events, accompanied by performances of musical and dance ensembles.

The festival's closing ceremony took place in Agdam, near the spring garden of the poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, called "Bouquet of Khari Bulbul".

The concert programs were also held in Agjabadi, Barda and Baku.

Khari Bulbul Music Festival was held every year until the Armenian occupation in 1992.

The 4th Khari Bulbul Music Festival was supposed to gather musicians from more than 30 countries.

However, the city was captured by Armenia on May 8, 1992. Shusha was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on November 8, 2020.

After 28 years of occupation, the city is ready to welcome talented musicians from all over the word.

