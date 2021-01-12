By Laman Ismayilova

Libraries and publishing houses will be restored in Azerbaijan's liberated territories after three decades of the Armenian occupation.

The country's leading libraries and publishing houses expressed their desire to carry out work in this direction.

The video conference covered the possibility of cooperation between public and private enterprises in the restoration of libraries and publishing houses in the liberated territories.

The head of the Culture Ministry's Department for Book Circulation Akif Marifli highlighted the issues on the agenda.

It was noted that in connection with the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" announced in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture is preparing an action plan for further widespread study and popularization of Nizami's heritage.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2021 the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan.

The 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will be celebrated in the country this year.

The head of state declared this year the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan, taking into account the exceptional importance of the poet's work. Moreover, private institutions will be actively involved in this work.

Further, the parties exchanged views on the rules for providing libraries with legal deposit, which play an important role in protecting, promoting and passing on our literary and cultural heritage to future generations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz